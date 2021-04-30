Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 235,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.44. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

