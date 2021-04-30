Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 273.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

