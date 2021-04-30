Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Kintara Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 91,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,983. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

