Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.66 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $528.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.60 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 498.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,057,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

