Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.78 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $80.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $81.06 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.