Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.78 Million

Brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $80.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $81.06 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.