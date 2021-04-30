Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OptimizeRx posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OPRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,595. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of -132.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

