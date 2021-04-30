Zacks: Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post $13.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

VLDR opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

