ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $22,302.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $22,302.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00219649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,183,043 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

