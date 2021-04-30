ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $4.65 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $22,201.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00430893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00167285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00213790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013132 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,183,790 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

