ZCore Market Capitalization Tops $740,323.20 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $740,323.20 and approximately $10,256.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,542,199 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

