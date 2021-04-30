Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) vs. Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) Head to Head Contrast

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Debenhams’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 188.24 -$85.67 million N/A N/A Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Debenhams.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and Debenhams, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Debenhams beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetes and congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as for use in dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Beta Bionics, Inc. to initiate home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as research agreement with Orbit Discovery Ltd. and Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.