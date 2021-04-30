Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

