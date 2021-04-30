Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 211.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $339,454.12 and $14.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 184.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

