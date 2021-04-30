Zero Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $48,419.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00219649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,941,458 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.