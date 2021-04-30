Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,746.40 or 0.03188541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $46,057.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

