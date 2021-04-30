ZeroSwap Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

