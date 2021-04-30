Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $197.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,520,631,151 coins and its circulating supply is 11,229,163,998 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

