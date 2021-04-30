ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 14,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

