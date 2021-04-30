ZINC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,110.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $190,600.83 and $1,110.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

