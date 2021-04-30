ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Zip Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)’s share price fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

