Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.39. 50,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

