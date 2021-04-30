ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 298% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $255.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2,083.7% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00723438 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004041 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.