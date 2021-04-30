ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

