Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.
Shares of ITQRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
Itiquira Acquisition Profile
