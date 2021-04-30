Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Shares of ITQRU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.