Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Juniper Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Industrial by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JIH stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

