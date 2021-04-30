Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

OSCR stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

