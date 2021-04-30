Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

