Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 199,700 Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter.

FTIVU opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.99.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

