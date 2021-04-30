Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

