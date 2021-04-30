Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 252,500 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EXPR opened at $3.21 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $208.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

