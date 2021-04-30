Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 301,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

OTCMKTS:GMBTU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.