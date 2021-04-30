Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.