Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.
OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.
About Thimble Point Acquisition
