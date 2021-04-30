Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Thimble Point Acquisition

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

