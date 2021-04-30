Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

