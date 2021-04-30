Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.
Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.
About Gores Holdings VII
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.