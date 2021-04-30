Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

