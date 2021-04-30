Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

