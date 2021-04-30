Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151,303 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

