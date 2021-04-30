Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of AEVA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

