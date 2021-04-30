Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of GSAQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

About Global Synergy Acquisition

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

