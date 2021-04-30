Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

