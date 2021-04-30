Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Home Depot by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 495,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 117,750 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 185.7% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average is $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

