Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

ZYXI stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 9,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,290. The company has a market cap of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

