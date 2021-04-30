Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.86. 3,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

