Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.86. 3,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.