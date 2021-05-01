-$0.02 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.