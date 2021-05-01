-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 701,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,062. Vericel has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.