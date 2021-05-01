-$0.06 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.22 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.