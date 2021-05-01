-$0.06 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inotiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.62 on Friday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inotiv stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

