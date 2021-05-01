$0.20 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

