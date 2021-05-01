-$0.23 EPS Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE remained flat at $$1.51 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 514,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,225. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.